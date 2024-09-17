There’s nothing quite like a warm bowl of soup on a chilly day in New Jersey, but could we be breaking the law without even realizing it?

I know this sounds absurd, but it might actually be the case!

New Jersey is known for having some of the weirdest laws on record, and if this rumor is true, it would definitely be one of the strangest.

We already know it’s illegal to pump your own gas, eat pickles on Sundays, and even sell cars on Sundays in the Garden State.

So, when I heard the rumor that simply enjoying a bowl of soup might be illegal, I had to look into it.

We’ve all been out and dealt with loud eaters or that one person slurping their soup in the booth next to us, but should they really face a fine for that?

After digging into this, I found out...

It Is Illegal Too Slurp Soup In New Jersey

Can you believe this is an actual law?

Sure, there are plenty of reasons to avoid loud slurping and chewing from a manners standpoint, but the idea that you could be fined or charged for it is wild!

Technically, this outdated law is still on the books, but it’s not really enforced anymore.

Apparently, unless a law is officially repealed by the legislature, it remains in effect. But I have a feeling this one isn’t high on their priority list.

It makes me wonder what other quirky pet peeves we could turn into laws in New Jersey!

