Next time you’re cruising through the Garden State, from the Shore to Newark, or just scrolling through TikTok on your phone, you might notice you’re seeing the same word popping up in comments, captions, and group chats.

I feel like as the years go on, we have new words that start popping up out of nowhere, and it’s hard to keep up. I’m Gen Z, but on the older side of the generation, and I still can’t keep up with all of the new words, so it’s okay if you can’t either.

You’ll overhear it at the beach, in the diner, or probably throughout every single high school in our area.

What Is The Most Used Slang Term in New Jersey?

The #1 slang term in New Jersey is “Simp”. If you don’t know what it is, don’t worry, it’s hard to keep up. Basically, what it means is someone who’s going way too hard, flashing affection, compliments, likes, mostly toward someone who doesn’t really appreciate it back.

Think someone gives a celeb, or a crush, a ton of attention but gets ZERO in return.

Wikipedia calls it “Internet slang for sycophancy … describing someone who shows excessive sympathy and attention … in pursuit of affection or a sexual relationship”.

Turns out, Mental Floss picked it as New Jersey’s most-used Gen Z term, beating out “drip,” “wig,” and whatever else TikTok is pushing this month.

So, yes, what feels like everyone in NJ is saying this over and over again, it’s because they are.

