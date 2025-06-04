There’s nothing quite like a summer night in the Northeast until that signature skunk smell sneaks into the air.

Whether you’re walking the dog, sitting on the porch, or just cracking the windows for some fresh air, one whiff is all it takes to ruin the vibe.

Unfortunately, if it’s happening more often lately, it might not just be bad luck. There’s nothing worse than a skunk encounter for a homeowner, especially if you have pets.

Read More: Major Change to Geno’s Steaks in Philadelphia This Week

Getting that smell off your dog is not an easy task.

In Pennsylvania, skunk sightings seem to be up this season. Wildlife officials say this time of year brings more activity from these animals as they search for food, shelter, and space to roam.

So why are they suddenly popping up in your neighborhood or worse, your backyard?

Here’s the thing: it might actually be you inviting them.

What Attracts Skunks To Your Yard?

Canva Canva loading...

A few common habits are making your home way more appealing than you realize. Leaving pet food outside overnight, forgetting to secure trash can lids, or keeping bird feeders out 24/7 can draw skunks in fast.

They’ve got a strong sense of smell and zero shame about sniffing around. Compost bins, overgrown bushes, and open space beneath your porch or deck can also look like prime real estate to them.

Pennsylvania residents in rural and suburban areas are especially noticing an uptick, while New Jersey homes near wooded zones are seeing it too.

If you want to avoid a stinky situation, it might be time to make your space a little less skunk-friendly.

27 Must-See Concerts in Philadelphia in 2025 Wow. 2025 will bring some of the best concerts from some of our absolute favorite artists to Philadelphia (including Tate McRae, Post Malone & Katy Perry). So we made a list of the 26 shows that we are MOST excited to see in 2025. Gallery Credit: Joe, 94.5 PST