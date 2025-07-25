Heads up. Multiple news outlets are reporting that a skimming device was found inside a popular store in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, on Saturday (July 19). Ugh. This is happening much more frequently than it used to, it seems.

Skimming device found on Costco register in Warminster Township, Bucks County

Make sure to check your bank account for any suspicious activity if you shop at the Costco in Bucks County. The address of the warehouse store is 100 Veterans Way.

Warminster Township Police are searching for two men who allegedly snuck a skimming device onto a cash register in hopes of illegally gaining access to customers' information.

Thankfully, police said the device was discovered quickly, and the incident only affected a small number of customers in a short time frame. Customers who they know were victims of the hack are being contacted by the store. So, if you don't hear from Customer Service at Costco, hopefully that means you were not a victim of the data hack.

Police have released store security camera footage of the men who allegedly put the skimming device on the store register. They are asking for the public's help in identifying them.

Take a look at the pictures below.

If you recognize either of these suspects, please get in touch with Officer Jill Voit at jvoit@warminsterpa.org or call the Warminster Township Police Department non-emergency, which is (215) 672-1000.

This unfortunate incident is still under investigation.

If you ever think you're the victim of skimming, contact your credit card company or bank immediately.