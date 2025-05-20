Ugh. You need to be careful. This is happening more and more these days

A skimming device was found on the credit card machine at a cash register inside a grocery store in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, according to NBC10 Philadelphia.

Skimming device found in grocery store in North Wales

Police are asking anyone who shopped at the Assi Plaza International Food store (1222 Welsh Road) in North Wales to check their bank accounts and credit card statements.

Google Google loading...

At this time, police don't know how long the skimmer was on the credit card machine, which is unsettling.

READ MORE: Two skimming devices found at a Pennsylvania Wawa

Montogomery Township Police are actively investigating the crime. The warning to the public was posted on Facebook.

If you're wondering how someone gets away with this, it's easy.

It takes seconds for scammers to install skimming devices

The post read in part, "It only takes seconds to install a skimming device. Criminals often distract store employees to accomplish this."

Police are urging you to be vigilant and inspect credit card machines and ATMs before you put your card in.

Hand of man with credit card, using a ATM sanjagrujic loading...

You should be able to notice the device that doesn't belong there if you look carefully.

Get our free mobile app

A few extra seconds to inspect a machine could save you a headache trying to straighten out fraud on your card or account.

interstid interstid loading...

Report suspicious activity to your bank and police

Of course, if you notice any charges on your card that you haven't made or any other suspicious activity, contact your bank and the police right away so the card can be frozen, canceled, and replaced.

READ MORE: Credit Card skimmer found at PA Dollar General

For more information, click here.