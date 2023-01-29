Almost Done? This New Pizza Joint in Marlton Just Put Their Temporary Sign Up

You hungry for more pizza in Burlington County?

Last year, we got word that Singas Pizza was coming to the Plaza 73 Shops in Marlton New Jersey (right next to Sushi Kingdom). It's replacing the now-closed Mods Up Vapor Supply CBD shop, which closed its doors in 2020.

Now, according to Facebook community page A View From Evesham, Singas Pizza has put up their temporary signage on the store front! Could they be opening soon?

"Singas prides itself on made-to-order menu items for each guest, served to each guest with the same personal attention," their website reads.

Right now Singas Famous Pizza mainly operates out of New York and North Jersey, so it's cool that they're making their way to South Jersey too.

They currently have 19 other locations, including in New Brunswick, Morrisville, and East Windsor NJ!

Menu items include wings, french fries, salad, burgers, sandwiches, and personal and signature pizzas. Check out their full menu HERE.

When will Singas Pizza open in Marlton?

No word yet on an exact opening date. Their website simply says "Coming Soon." When we hear some more we'll let you know!

What do you think? Would you like to see another pizza place open up at this location? Or would you rather see something different? Based on some of the comments I've seen regarding this spot, a lot of people are tired of so many pizza joints.

If you've ever tried Singas Pizza, let us know your thoughts!

