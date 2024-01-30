“It’s Dumb Just Come Have Fun” – This Insane Shrek-Themed Rave is Coming to Philly!

Shrek lovers of Philly! This is our swamp and it's our time to party like it's 2001!

Get ready to wear your favorite character costume from one of the greatest films of all time, have a swamp dance party!

The Shrek Rave is coming to Philadelphia! The event, held at The Theater of Living Art,(334 South St) is going down on February 23!

Never heard of this party? They're all over on TikTok! They travel from city to city bringing this totally uncool, but totally fun party to a city near you!

Content from some of their previous parties have amassed millions of views!

Yeah it's a dorky, but who cares! it's all just about having fun celebrating one of the best comedy movies of the 21st century!

Let's be clear.... this is a RAVE! Cue the laser lights and dance floor. You can expect to hear live music from local DJs - heavy on the EDM!

Where can I get tickets for Shrek Rave in Philadelphia?

Tickets for the green event cost $25.50 per person, available for purchase online HERE.

If you're thinking about grabbing your friends to head to this epic party, who would you dress as? Shrek? Fiona? Puss in Boots? The Fairy God Mother? Three Blind Mice? Get absolutely wild with your creativity! Because people really go all out!

This is just one of those things that sounds corny to everyone else, but then it ends up being of the best, most memorable experiences of your life!

I mean, just imagine you make a new friend and then you stay up late swapping manly stories, and in the morning - You're making WAFFLES!



"It's dumb just come have fun"