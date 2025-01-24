We’ve seen a fair amount of snow in New Jersey so far this year. I am personally not the biggest fan of snow and couldn’t care less if it never snowed again.

\When you’re relaxing at home on a Saturday night with no plans until work on Monday morning, sure, let it snow! When it’s a random Wednesday, you forgot to go grocery shopping the day before, and 4 to 6 inches of snow is coming, that’s not the best scenario.

While snow is pretty much unavoidable during this time of year in New Jersey, it can still be such a pain to deal with.

Not only are the roads ice-covered, but you also have to get outside to shovel, which can be really backbreaking work. If it’s about an inch of snow and happens to be light and fluffy, it’s no big deal to shovel—it’ll take about 10 minutes at most.

When you get multiple inches of snow and the temperatures drop to the point that the already heavy snow freezes over, you’re not looking at a great shoveling situation.

Is it legal in New Jersey to just shrug your shoulders and not shovel the sidewalk in front of your house?

While it’s a tale as old as time to head outside and clear the sidewalk after a snowstorm, can you legally get in trouble for not doing it? Here’s what the laws say:

Do You Legally Have To Shovel Snow In New Jersey?

In New Jersey, whether it’s legal to not shovel your sidewalks depends on the local laws and ordinances of the town you live in.

Some towns in the state require snow to be cleared within 12 to 24 hours after a snowstorm ends. Other towns may even fine you for not shoveling.

If you’re curious about where your town falls under this umbrella, you can find out online. Most likely, your town will have it listed somewhere on the town or city’s official website.

