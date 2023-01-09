Shots Fired in Center City Monday Morning; Gridlock Reported Near Philadelphia’s City Hall

Philadelphia Police closed off a busy area of Center City during the Monday morning rush hour after a report that several shots were fired in the crowded area.

Reports from multiple outlets — including Fox29 —say that multiple shots were fired in the area, and shell casings can be seen on the streets.



The closures appear to be near 15th and Market towards Dilworth Park, as of 8:30 am Monday morning.

Both NBC10 and FOX 29 report that one person has been taken into custody at the scene, but traffic remains stopped in the area with heavy delays on surrounding streets, they say.



