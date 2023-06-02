This Beloved Deli Catering Business Has Suddenly Closed in Marlton, NJ

Bad news for lovers of this long-standing business in South Jersey.

Short Hills 2 Go, a deli catering business has suddenly closed in Marlton. They made the unfortunate announcement on their Facebook page:

"We regret to inform all of our loyal patrons that we are permanently closed due to unforeseen circumstances. Thank you for all of your support in this new endevour. We will miss you all!"

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

There's no further explanation than this, so it's a bit mysterious considering how sudden the announcement came.

Their original location was in Cherry Hill, at 486 Evesham Rd, which unfortunately closed permanently almost 2 years ago. They were in business for 25 years, but the effects of the pandemic finally caused them to shutter their doors in 2021.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Locals might tell you this Cherry Hill location was cursed. You may remember when Short Hills suffered a terrible fire in 2008 when someone carelessly threw away a cigarette. (I remember seeing the smoke when I went to the middle school across the street!) And then the restaurant went up in flames again in 2016! But still, they managed to keep coming back, until COVID hit.

So it was encouraging to see them come back as a smaller catering business in Marlton, which is why this news comes as a blow to those who have enjoyed Short Hills' food for years.

"So sorry to hear this! Great food and great service! You will be missed."

"Oh no. Really wanted you to be successful. You will be missed. Best wishes on what’s next."

"I’m so sorry as this makes me so sad. Great food and service. Good luck to you all."

Are sad to see Short Hills 2 Go go? They will be missed!

