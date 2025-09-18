Attention ShopRite shoppers, AI-powered carts are rolling out in the Garden State this month (September), according to New Jersey Business Magazine. How cool.

Hunterdon County, NJ ShopRite stores offering AI-powered carts

Three ShopRite stores in Hunterdon County will be offering these Caper Carts. You can find them in Greenwich (Route 22), Flemington (Route 202/31), and Clinton 50 (Wal-Mart Plaza).

Each store will have a ribbon-cutting ceremony on the day you can start to use the carts.

Here's the schedule for the stores:

Monday, September 15: ShopRite of Greenwich, 11 AM

Tuesday, September 23: ShopRite of Flemington, 11 AM

Monday, September 29: ShopRite of Clinton, 11 AM

These new, special carts were developed by Instacart. Their big selling point is making checking out much easier...seamless, actually.

The carts have interactive screens

These are high-tech carts. They're all equipped with interactive screens. You'll scan items as you shop, and check out right from the cart as well. You'll be able to weigh items too.

Don't worry, you'll still get all the great ShopRite savings. You'll be able to enter your ShopRite Price Plus card, as well.

Sam Colalillo from ShopRite Hunterdon County is thrilled about the new carts. “We’re excited to introduce Caper Carts to our ShopRite stores in Flemington, Clinton, and Greenwich. As a third-generation grocer, I’ve seen how technology can transform the shopping experience. Our customers now have a smarter, faster way to shop, with tools to track spending, find savings, and check out directly from the cart using a saved payment method. It’s a game-changer for convenience, and we’re proud to bring this innovation to our stores.”

These new Caper Carts are not only in New Jersey. If you cross the border into Pennsylvania, the ShopRite stores in Yardley and Bethlehem also have them.