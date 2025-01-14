Sheinelle Jones Bizarre Absence from TODAY Show Puzzles Philadelphia Viewers

Viewers of NBC's TODAY show have been left puzzled by the unexplained absence of one of its most prominent personalities, Sheinelle Jones.

She has been missing for nearly a week from the program.

Of course, it’s even more puzzling for viewers in our area because she’s beloved in Philly. AND the past week has been pretty significant for the TODAY show.

Last Friday, TODAY bid farewell to long-time anchor Hoda Kotb, marking the end of her 17-year tenure on the NBC morning program.

Sheinelle’s absence from the emotional sendoff was quite noticeable by viewers who wondered why she wasn’t on the show that day. Others recorded videos wishing Hoda well so it was a bit odd.

In fact, only acknowledgment of Jones’ absence came from Al Roker, who briefly mentioned that “Sheinelle is off today” during the show’s third hour.

Fans took to social media to express their surprise, asking, “Not even a recorded message?”

Sheinelle's absence has extended into this week, as she was missing from both Monday's (January 13) and Tuesday's (January 14) broadcasts.

Those shows marked Craig Melvin’s first day as the lead anchor on the show.

During Tuesday morning's Third Hour, Melvin once again offered no details, simply stating, “Sheinelle is off today.”

So, yes, it’s possible that Sheinelle is simply on scheduled time off to start the year.

BUT it’s a little odd because of how big of a time this is on the TODAY show, which rarely changes personalities.

Of course, Sheinelle holds a special place in the hearts of Philadelphians.

Born in Philly, she spent nine years as a co-host on Good Day Philadelphia on FOX 29 before joining the TODAY show in 2015.

She’s still listed on the show’s website as a personality, and there has been no public comment by anyone associated with the show.

So we’re ASSUMING she’ll return soon.

Where Are They Now? Looking Back at Philadelphia TV's Most Famous Anchors From John Bolaris to Larry Mendte and from Lisa Thomas-Laurie to Renee Chenault-Fattah, Philadelphia's media landscape has been shaped by some of the nation's most iconic anchors (and reporters). But where are they now? We take a look back: Gallery Credit: Joe, 94.5 PST