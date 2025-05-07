Maybe it’s just me, but I think there’s nothing better than celebrity spotting.

Living in the New Jersey and Philadelphia area means we tend to see a lot of local celebrity sightings.

You seriously never know who you’re going to run into. It could be a celebrity sighting at a restaurant or even a TV show, movie, or music video being filmed on the same street.

Read More: America’s Oldest Ice Cream Company is in Pennsylvania

It’s a perk of living in the New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania area. You never know what to expect!

A local brewery posted the other day that there was a celebrity sighting at one of their locations, and I’ve never been more jealous!

The restaurant is Iron Hill Brewery, and we saw on Facebook that they posted a celebrity who was spotted at one of their locations.

Iron Hill Brewery is a restaurant that has multiple Pennsylvania locations, including Philadelphia, Lehigh Valley, Newtown, and more.

They’re known for great food and drinks, and apparently this celebrity thinks so too!

Celebrity Spotting At Iron Hill Brewery in Lancaster, PA

In a Facebook post posted a few days ago, the restaurant confirmed William H. Macy was spotted having dinner at the Lancaster location.

Specifically, he has the Moroccan Salmon and Wunderbier. You may recognize William H. Macy for starring as Frank Gallagher on the hit show, Shameless.

Starring other celebrities like Emmy Rossum, Jeremy Allen White, and Ethan Cutkosky, Shameless premiered in 2011 and aired over 11 seasons.

The last season premiered in 2021, it was nominated for 16 Emmys and won 4 in 10 years.

If you're a Shameless fan, you know you have some serious “FOMO” after checking out this picture.

27 Must-See Concerts in Philadelphia in 2025 Wow. 2025 will bring some of the best concerts from some of our absolute favorite artists to Philadelphia (including Tate McRae, Post Malone & Katy Perry). So we made a list of the 26 shows that we are MOST excited to see in 2025. Gallery Credit: Joe, 94.5 PST