Plans have been unveiled for what may be built on some of the Shady Brook Farm land in Yardley, according to Levittown Now.

It's a new residential development called Farms Edge at Shady Brook.

This new project is being developed by Foxlane Homes, Envision Land Use, and DeLuca Homes, the article says.

Crane hoisting roof trusses onto the unfinished frame of a residential home. dpproductions loading...

The proposed development will be a mix of single-family homes and townhouses designed for residents aged 55 and older.

The project is still in the early stages and has to go through Middletown Township’s land development process before it can get underway.

If all goes as planned, Farms Edge at Shady Brook will take up about 54 acres of the 130-acre Shady Brook Farm, with 19 acres, about 35%, of that staying as open land.

The Fleming family, who owns Shady Brook Farm, announced last year that they would sell 80 acres of the property to developers while keeping 50 acres for the family entertainment business that so many locals visit frequently throughout the year and love.

Google Google loading...

The new community will not only include homes but also some exciting amenities. These include wildflower meadows, a community clubhouse, garden spaces, walking trails, and an eco-park.

Plus, the development is designed to keep the local charm.

The development is not expected to snarl the already-busy roads in that area.

anyaberkut anyaberkut loading...

It will also not pack local schools because it's a senior complex.

In fact, the developers say that the project will bring in an estimated $2.4 million annually in taxes for the local area, including the school district.

Shady Brook Farm has been around since 1913, originally starting in Bensalem Township before moving to its current location.

The farm’s business really took off in the 1990s, and it’s been a popular destination ever since, with its Holiday Drive-Thru Light Show, Fall Festival, and many other events all year long.

Chris Rollins Chris Rollins loading...

As the Fleming family looks toward passing the business to the next generation, this new development will help support the farm’s future while meeting the community’s growing needs.

