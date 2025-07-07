It's hard to start thinking about Fall when it's going to be 90 degrees and humid today, but the folks at Shady Brook Farm are. Plans are already underway for this year's corn maze.

Last year's Shady Brook Farm corn maze had a Peanuts theme

Lately, the corn maze has had a theme. Last year, the farm joined forces with Peanuts Worldwide to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the Peanuts comic strip.

Only 80 farms across America and Canada had the privilege of creating a Peanuts-themed corn maze.

READ MORE: Here's what will be built on some of the Shady Brook Farm land

There were 4 different designs. The design of Shady Brook Farm's corn maze was Snoopy and Linus sitting on top of pumpkins in a pumpkin patch.

Shady Brook Farm via Facebook Shady Brook Farm via Facebook loading...

It looked like it would be easy, but as the corn grew, it became more difficult. I've gotten completely stuck in corn mazes in the past. All the corn looks the same once you get in there. Ha ha.

This year, the farm is collaborating with a wildly popular children's TV show. I'd be willing to bet the beloved characters kept your children occupied and entertained for hours when they were small.

Get our free mobile app

There were also scads of products featuring the characters. If you're a parent, I'm sure you had at least a few.

It's Sesame Street. The farm revealed on Facebook what this year's design will be. Check it out below.

Shady Brook Farm via Facebook Shady Brook Farm via Facebook loading...

One of Sesame Street's most popular and loved characters, Elmo, is sitting in the middle of the maze, with a Jack o'lantern on his lap, and more Jack o'lanterns all around him. One of the bats that's always flying around The Count is also featured. It's cute.

READ MORE: This Bucks County bar (at Shady Brook Farm) is a PA hidden gem

Shady Brook Farm is one of only about 35 farms across the country and Canada who will be honoring Sesame Street's 56th anniversary.

For more details on Shady Brook Farm's FallFest, click here.

10 of America's Best Corn Mazes...