Sesame Place is one of the most iconic attractions in our area, and it sounds like the park’s future is in serious jeopardy. The news was first reported by The Philadelphia Inquirer on Monday afternoon.

Sesame Place Theme Park

The nonprofit group that owns the rights to the Sesame Street brand has filed a federal lawsuit against SeaWorld. SeaWorld owns and operates the park in Langhorne, Bucks County under a licensing agreement for the Sesame Street brand.

Sesame Workshop alleges that SeaWorld has not paid the royalties it owes for the licensing of the brand including the puppets.

As part of the lawsuit, Sesame Workshop has asked a federal judge to terminate the licensing agreement. That puts the future of the Sesame Place Theme Park at risk.

SeaWorld Says The Allegations Are Not True

Meanwhile, for their part SeaWorld says they will fight back in court.

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A spokesperson for United Parks & Resorts (which is SeaWorld’s parent company) told the Philadelphia Inquirer that that the company is looking “forward to setting the record straight in court.”

SeaWorld Vs. Sesame Street: It’s a Fairly Complex Case

Let’s try to simplify the complex case with a bit of a timeline as to what both sides are alleging.

1980s until 2022 – the relationship between the two sides as positive.

the relationship between the two sides as positive. 2022 – The park’s operators began withholding millions of dollars it owed to Sesame Workshop.

The park’s operators began withholding millions of dollars it owed to Sesame Workshop. 2024 – A federal judge ordered SeaWorld to pay the royalties, but initially they failed to do so. It’s estimated that they owed nearly $10 million plus interest.

A federal judge ordered SeaWorld to pay the royalties, but initially they failed to do so. It’s estimated that they owed nearly $10 million plus interest. October 2025 – Sesame Place received those royalties. However, new royalties continue to be withheld. Sesame Workshop alleges they have not received any royalties beyond the court-ordered payment for previous royalties.

Both Sides Allege Wrongdoing

Sesame Workshop says that SeaWorld launched a retaliation campaign against the brand.

“SeaWorld is also tarnishing the reputation of Sesame Workshop’s brand through abruptly closing a beloved standalone park and Sesame Street themed attraction, disappointing children and families who already made plans to visit, and sending unapproved marketing materials using Sesame Workshop’s name, characters, and [intellectual property],” the suit says (via the Inquirer).

Meanwhile, SeaWorld has reportedly accused Sesame Workshop of having breached

their licensing agreement by failing to invest in the brand’s exposure (like ending the distribution of the show on HBO Max).

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What's next? Well, that part is anyone’s guess.

It is, however, possible if the judge rules in favor of Sesame Workshop that SeaWorld could be forced to make drastic changes to the park including the stripping of the Sesame Place branding.

United Parks & Resorts operates a second theme Sesame Place park in San Diego, California. The branding of that theme park is also at risk as part of the lawsuit.