Get ready for some Halloween fun at Sesame Place Philadelphia in Langhorne.

There's a brand new two-day Trick-or-Treat event planned on you're favorite street...Sesame Street...and you're invited to join the fun.

Sesame Place Has A Brand New Halloween Event for 2023

It's called the "Not-Too-Spooky Halloween Party" and it's happening for two evenings only, October 30th and October 31st. It's a Sesame-themed twist on Trunk-or-Treat.

Make sure you're dressed in your Halloween costume because you'll be a part of the parade this time, if you'd like, instead of just watching it. Everyone will have the chance to show off their costume in the Halloween Showcase that will parade infront of Oscar's Wacky Taxi Stage.

Over ten of your favorite Sesame Street furry friends will be there to celebrate with you. Make sure to grab a picture with them to remember the fun.

There will be Trick-or-Treating Along the Sesame Street neighborhood

There will be music, singing and dancing all evening and I'm sure your children's eyes will be open wide when they see all of the treats, snacks and other goodies.

Will the Sesame Place Rides Be Open?

If you're wondering about the rides, five of them will be open for even more fun.

Dine with Elmo & Friends will be open for a special Meet & Greet with Elmo.

You'll need special tickets to this new event. If you're a Season Pass holder, you'll get a discount on tickets. For more information, click here.

There's a Brand New Sesame Place Store

Oh, and don't forget to stop and shop at the brand new Sesame Place Store. It just opened and is the biggest Sesame Street-themed store in the world. Wow. There will be seasonal products featuring your children's favorite characters.

Have fun. Sesame Place Philadelphia is located at 100 Sesame Road in Langhorne, PA.

Happy Halloween.

