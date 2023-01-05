Are you looking for a job? This could be a really fun one.

Sesame Place, the amusement park in Langhorne where all your favorite childhood furry friends live, is holding in-person auditions this weekend.

The hiring event is Saturday (January 7th) and Sunday (January 8th) at the Sesame Place Administration Building (100 Sesame Road, Langhorne). You must be at least 15 years old to audition.

There are two sessions. The first session is from 9am - 12pm. The second session is from 2pm - 5pm.

The online application says, "Join us at Sesame Place and help bring joy, excitement and last memories to people from around the world. We're seeking enthusiatic, dedicated and hard-working individuals to become our Ambassadors. Come and play an important part on our incredible team today."

It looks like you'll be one of the adorable Sesame Place characters.

Auditions are for entertainers, costume characters, actors, vocalists, puppeteers and stage performers. You can audition for more than one thing.

Make sure you bring along your resume and a headshot. Get there early enough to stretch and warm up before it's your turn to audition. Oh, and if you're going to be dancing and performing, make sure to wear the right shoes.

For more tips on how to get ready for your audition, click here.

There are some cool perks if you get the job. You get FREE park admission and your family and friends will be able to get a discount on park tickets and passes.

You'll also get a discount on park food and merchandise, opportunities for scholarships and access to exclusive events and giveaways for employees.

For more information and to apply online, click here.

