Is It Legal To Drink Alcohol On SEPTA Trains?

No matter what time of year it is, I feel like a lot of us in Philly rely on public transportation.

A lot of people take SEPTA to commute to work, visit family, or head into Center City, but there are also those big events where SEPTA just makes life easier.

Whether you’re riding the train to a Phillies game in the summer or hopping on to catch a concert somewhere in the city, SEPTA is a go-to option.

Before you pack up and head on the train for a night out in Philadelphia, there’s something you should know, especially if pregaming is part of your game plan.

Let’s be real, the thought has probably crossed your mind: “Hey, I’m not driving, so cracking open a beer or sipping on some wine on the ride is totally fine, right?”

Well, not so fast.

Can You Legally Drink Alcohol on a SEPTA Train?

The short answer? No. Drinking alcohol on SEPTA is not allowed.

According to SEPTA’s rules, alcohol consumption is banned on all trains, buses, and trolleys. Also, yes it’s safe to assume they’re pretty serious about enforcing this, especially during big events like Eagles games or concerts at Wells Fargo Center.

While this might not be shocking, what caught me off guard is that this rule can extend to all drinks, depending on the situation.

So if you’re thinking of sipping on a coffee or water bottle during your commute, you might want to double-check what’s allowed, especially if you’re on Regional Rail.

It’s always better to be safe than sorry, so next time you’re heading to an event, keep this in mind.

