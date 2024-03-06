At Least 7 People Shot at SEPTA Bus Stop in Philly’s Northeast Wednesday Afternoon

At least seven people were shot at a SEPTA bus stop in the Northeast section of Philadelphia Wednesday afternoon, multiple outlets are reporting including 6ABC and NBC 10.

The exact nature of the shooting was not immediately clear, but reports say that the gunfire erupted around 3 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Rising Sun and Cottman Avenues.

This is a busy area, with multiple bus routes converging in that area, which is the Burlhome neighborhood.

Rising Sun Avenue Philadelphia Google Maps loading...

The School District of Philadelphia tells CBS Philadelphia that "at least seven kids were injured in the shooting."

Several of the victims have been taken to area hospitals, local media outlets are reporting.

The Philadelphia Police have not spoken about the ages or conditions of the victims, but television reports are showing a very heavy police presence in the immediate area.



A live report from CBS Philadelphia speculated that it may have been a drive-by shooting, and they say that police may be looking for as many as three suspects.

Sources also told 6 ABC that police were looking for three shooters and a driver in a dark blue Hyundai Elantra with paper tags — which was believed to be heading toward Cheltenham Township over the Tookany Creek Bridge.

A Route 18 bus was possibly caught in the crossfire, but as of this time, SEPTA says that nobody on the bus was injured (via CBS Philadelphia).

Today's news comes in the middle of a very violent week for the city's transit authority.

This marks the fourth shooting in less than seven days that involved a SEPTA bus.

This is a developing story that will be updated as soon as more information is available.