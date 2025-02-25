Massive Delays Hit All SEPTA Regional Rail Lines Tuesday Night

Massive Delays Hit All SEPTA Regional Rail Lines Tuesday Night

Photo by Noah Cote on Unsplash

It’s a slow evening commute across Philadelphia and the surrounding suburbs on the rails.

SEPTA is reporting that all regional rail lines have delays of up to 50 minutes.

This is the latest information as of 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday evening (February 25).

New Jersey 101.5 FM logo
Get our free mobile app

In fact, delays have been building for much of the evening commute instead of improving.

SEPTA says the issues are being caused by some “mechanical issues” near 30th Street Station.

Getty Images
loading...

They did not elaborate, however, on the nature of those issues or how long it may take to repair for service to resume on time.

Instead, they’re simply warning riders to expect delays in both directions on all lines this includes:

  • Airport
  • Chestnut Hill East
  • Chestnut Hill West
  • Cynwyd
  • Fox Chase
  • Doylestown
  • Media
  • Norristown
  • Thorndale
  • Trenton
  • Warminster
  • Newark
  • West Trenton

This is developing story. We'll update it as much as possible. 

These are the Best Pennsylvania Companies to Work For

Forbes has issued its list of Best Employers By State 2024, put together with market research firm Statista. Employees were surveyed about their own companies of 500 or more, plus places worked recently. Pennsylvania had a GREAT showing on the list with a total of 41 companies making the top 100. In fact, 15 of the top 50 employers in the US are headquartered in Pa.

Gallery Credit: Joe, 94.5 PST

Filed Under: SEPTA, Bucks County News, Philadelphia News
Categories: Trending

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM