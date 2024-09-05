Bad News, Philly! SEPTA Is Gonna Increase Fares

The cost of commuting in Philadelphia is about to get even worse.

SEPTA announced a proposal to increase rates across almost all of its services and it’s likely going into effect before the end of the year.

SEPTA Unveils Plans for Rate Increases Systemwide

The area’s largest transpiration operator — SEPTA — announced plans to raise fares, end discounts and increase parking fees in a press coference held Thursday morning.

The biggest changes would be for riders who use SEPTA Keycards, Debit and credit cards (even Apple Pay). Those riders are currently given a $.50 discount for rides VS those who pay cash.

That discount would be removed raising the fare from $2.00 to $2.50 for riders —that’s the same as the cash pay rate.

In fact, rates on regional rail will increase as much as $1.75 (depending on the zone).

We paid attention to today's press conference and announcement and we did find one piece of good news.

Officials say now you'll be able to complete a "quick trip" if you tap in and return on the same line for a quick errand in under 2 hours.

The good news ended there as the cost of parking is also increasing at SEPTA lots.

Surface lots at Frankford Transportation Center, Norristown, and Lansdale will increase as well at various rates. SEPTA says it will help offset parking lot maintenance costs.

Feeling the pain?

SEPTA acknowledged at the increase may be a tough pill to swallow for customers.

“We know that no one wants to pay more for anything, but we are pulling out all the stops to try to avoid devastating service cuts," SEPTA's CEO and General Manager Leslie S. Richards said. "Without new state transit funding, we will have to consider additional fare increases in the spring. What we are announcing today is an initial step toward planning for our uncertain future.”

The proposed rates need to be approved by SEPTA's board, but the board president told 6ABC’s Maggie Kent he believes it will pass.

If approved, it will mark SEPTA's first increase since 2017. It comes as they battle with the state for additional funding.

If you'd like to sound off on the increases, they will hold two public hearings on October 16 at 10 am and 4 pm. Click here for information.

Currently, the transit operator is facing a $240 million annual budget deficit.