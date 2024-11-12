SEPTA — the area's largest transit agency in Philadelphia and the suburbs — is about to announce an historic fare increase that will certainly eave customers frustrated.

Additionally, they're warning of drastic cuts to service, which could have catastrophic effects on traffic and commuters throughout the region.

SEPTA To Propose 21.5% Increase in Fares Systemwide

SEPTA will announce plans proposing a 21.5% increase across the board. The increase would start on New Year's Day 2025.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

As if that's not bad enough, by next summer, they will be forced to make "severe service cuts," reports say.

Get our free mobile app

The transit agency is expected to announce the plans at a Tuesday morning press conference scheduled for 10 a.m.

However, multiple outlets including The Philadelphia Inquirer have already reported the news based on legal filings already published.

Just how much more will it cost? We have an analysis of that posted below.

SEPTA Faces Historic Shortfall

SEPTA is facing a historic financial shortfall totaling about $240 million in their operating budget next year.

READ MORE: SEPTA FINALLY Cracks Down on Fare Evasion

They've been looking to state officials to provide additional funding as most of the federally provided aid from the COVID-19 pandemic ends.

SEPTA Train - Broad Street Line Photo by Noah Cote on Unsplash loading...

It's been a back and forth at the state level with the Pennsylvania State Senate blocking a proposal that would have given public transit a large chunk of the state's sales tax revenue. That fight has gone in since the summer.

SEPTA Fare Increases Could be Drastic

Here's a bit of a breakdown on how extreme the fare increases could be.

By the way, the current fare on the Broad Street Line is slated to increase to $2.50 on December 1. That is pending final approval by the SEPTA board, but it's expected to easily pass.

READ MORE: Tap-to-Pay Finally Available on SEPTA

If that's the case, riders on most city services would see fares increase from $2.50 to $2.90 (that's busses and inner city train services like the Broad Street Line).

William Thomas Cain, Getty Images William Thomas Cain, Getty Images loading...

That really means that riders will be paying almost $1 more per trip on the city's buses and trains.

Regional rail increases could be significant too.

Hurricane Sandy Bears Down On U.S. Mid-Atlantic Coastline Getty Images loading...

For example, a ride from NJ to Philadelphia currently costs $8.25 with a SEPTA keycard. Between the rate hike on December 1 and January,

SEPTA's Service Cuts Could Be Extreme

The exact plans for which services would be cut was not immediately clear, but officials warned the media that it could be quite a lot.

In fact, SEPTA's Chief of Planning and Strategy, Judy Holton, warned the Inquirer just how drastic they could be.

SEPTA SEPTA loading...

"Cuts would include eliminating routes, shortening routes, and reducing the frequency of bus, trolley, subway, and Regional Rail service," Holton tells The Inquirer.

In fact, weekend service could be basically nonexistent it sounds like.

Hurricane Sandy Bears Down On U.S. Mid-Atlantic Coastline Photo by William Thomas Cain/Getty Images loading...

“There will be a lot of crowding on all of our [travel] modes, and we would basically have unusable service on weekends, on both Regional Rail and transit,” Holton said.

A final decision about service cuts would be made early next year as they evaluate their next fiscal budget.

STRIKE POSSIBLE: SEPTA Employees are Demanding Better Wages & Safety

Of course, amid all of this: there are still concerns about a SEPTA stoppage in the coming days.

Philadelphia Transit Unions Go On Strike Photo of SEPTA strike in 2005 via William Thomas Cain, Getty Images loading...

The largest union representing SEPTA operators - Local 254 - has authorized a strike since their contract expired last week. In fact, they could have walked off the job as early as last Friday.

The two sides have continued negotiating, but it's not clear how close they are to an agreement.

William Thomas Cain, Getty Images William Thomas Cain, Getty Images loading...

The union says they're demanding better wages and increased safety on board. Meanwhile, SEPTA officials have been talking about how their budget shortfall makes it difficult for them to offer increased wages.

This is a developing story. We'll update our coverage after today's 10 a.m. press conference.