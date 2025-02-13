Taking SEPTA to the Eagles’ Super Bowl Parade? Here’s What You NEED To Know!

With upwards of 1 million fans expected to pack into Center City to cheer on the Philadelphia Eagles, SEPTA is urging all passengers to pack A LOT of extra patience on Friday.

Whether you’re taking regional rail, the “Metro” (subway) service, a bus or more, is is your guide to all things SEPTA ahead of the trip.

SEPTA is operating a special “Eagles Parade” Schedule on Friday to get fans safely to and from the events in Center City. What does that mean? We’re outlining that below.

"We're going to look significantly different. Our service plan changes the way we do our entire business -- so you are going to see a lots of station closures, very strategic closures," SEPTA's General Manager Scott Sauer said during a Wednesday afternoon press conference.

Subway “Metro” Service Changes for Super Bowl Parade

Many stations in Center City will not be in service (that is due, of course, to overcrowding on the streets. As fans will be packed in like sardines at the street level, they’re doing their best to offer some service.

Service will run every 6-to-8 minutes starting at approximately 5 a.m. The rides will be free, courtesy of Philadelphia’s own Kevin Hart and his tequila brand Gran Coramino.

On the Broad Street Line: The only stations that will be open in Center City and South Philly are: Oregon, Snyder, Walnut-Locust and Rice-Vine. Further north: Cecil B. Moore, North Philadelphia, Erie, and Fern Rock Transit Center will be open for passengers.

This means that there will be NO service at stations like City Hall or Ellsworth Federal.

On the Market-Frankford Line: The only stations that will be open are: 69th street, 60th, 52nd, 40th, Drexel, 11th, Girard, Huntingdon, Allegheny, Erie-Torresdale, and the Frankford Transit Center.

On both lines, SEPTA says they will utilize as many rail cars as possible to provide added capacity for riders.

SEPTA Announces Significant Regional Rail Changes for the Super Bowl Parade

Regional Rail service will be on a very modified schedule on Friday. Essentially that means in the morning all trains will be only be going inbound (to the City). In the afternoon, the trains will only be going outbound (out of the City).

You can view the planned timetables by clicking here.

Additionally, many Regional Rail stations will be closed. The stations that are open are subject to overcrowding as well. You can view which stations are open by clicking here.

Each train can hold 1,000 people so SEPTA is warning that trains may be full when they arrive to you.

What SEPTA Stations Are Open on Friday, February 14, 2025?

Lots of Regional Rail stops will NOT be offering service on Friday. You can view that list here. In fact, Jefferson Station will not be open on Friday. Suburban Station will, however, be open.

In our area on two Regional Rail lines that means:

On the Trenton Line, trains will only be servicing these stations: Trenton Transit Center, Cornwells Heights, and William H. Gray III 30th Street.

On the West Trenton Line, Trains will only be servicing these stations: West Trenton, Woodbourne, Langhorne, Philmont, and Jefferson.

Tickets will NOT be sold on Friday at Regional Rail Stations.

SEPTA is instead offering a special $10 one-day pass. It’s on sale now, but must be purchased in person before Friday.

SEPTA Key Cards will work. Officials urge you to load your card ahead of time.

Traveling to Work?

As you can imagine, it is highly advised that all commuters consider working from home. Luckily, most businesses in the City seem to be planning on closing.

Though, you'll have a difficult time doing it on mass transit so plan ahead.