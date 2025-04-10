More bad news for commuters could be coming by this fall. In fact, we’re talking like the biggest change to SEPTA service in quite a while.

And it will have massive effects on us in the suburbs as well.

SEPTA Is About to Propose Cutting the Trenton Line

SEPTA — the area’s largest mass transit agency — is once again facing a major budget shortfall for the upcoming fiscal year.

As part of their plans this time around, they’re expected to unveil a plan that would slash service and call for increased fares.

Under this plan, multiple outlets (including the Philadelphia Inquirer) are reporting that the Trenton Line would be drastically affected.

First, they’ll offer reduced service in the fall 2025. Following that all service on that line could be suspended in 2026.

This wouldn’t be the only train line that would be affected. The Inquirer is reporting that the Chestnut Hill West, Cynwyd, Paoli/Thorndale and Wilmington lines would also be suspended under the plan.

SEPTA They’re expected to unveil this and all of their proposals in a press conference scheduled for 10 a.m. today.

The bad news doesn’t end there…

Service Cuts & Fare Hikes Are Proposed

SEPTA would essentially stop offering any and all services (buses, trains and more) after 9 pm daily — including the El and Broad Street Lines.

This essentially means there would be no service in the city at night.

Imagine going to a hockey game or concert and NOT being able to take the train home?

It sounds horrible. Ubers won't be cheap. Parking and traffic will be rough. Or you'll be walking all the way home? No thanks!

Bus Services Would Be Affected

Bus services would also be drastically affected with a ton of bus routes seeing service shortened or all together eliminated in the fall of 2025.

It’s estimated that they would cut 50 bus routes and five regional rail lines.

Drastic Fare Increases Proposed

Meanwhile, in spite of reduced service, it will also cost more to travel. We're told that SEPTA is proposing a 21.5% fare increase across all services.

Wondering what that actually means?

Well, the Inquirer says that “base fare for buses, Metro, and trolley rides will rise from $2.50 to $2.90 for riders who pay in cash.”

Why Is It Happening?

SEPTA is warning that they’re once again facing a massive budget shortfall in the upcoming fiscal year.

Cuts were proposed last year as the transit agency was about to lose funding. Those cuts were dialed back when Governor Josh Shapiro diverted more than $150 million in federal highway funding to help SEPTA.

That support ends on June 30, 2025, reports say.

As for what happens next?

A series of public hearings will be planned, but it’s unclear if there will be much wiggle room for SEPTA without an increase in funding. More details on that will be unveiled at today's press conference.