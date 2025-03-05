SEPTA Issues Serious Warning for Wednesday Evening’s Commute

The area’s largest transit authority has issued a warning to customers ahead of this afternoon’s rush hour.

In fact, it’s a bit of a serious warning. They’re saying NOW is the time to prepare and make a plan for this afternoon’s commute.

Here's what we know:

SEPTA Warns Customers for Very Difficult Wednesday Commute

SEPTA is encouraging riders to allow extra time for safe travel and to check for the latest updates before starting their commute this afternoon.

READ MORE: Massive March Ticket Blitz Starting Across Pennsylvania

It all stems, of course, from this afternoon’s weather forecast. Forecasters are predicting heavy rain and gusty winds to roll through the area between about 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. this afternoon.

Photo by Chris Henry on Unsplash Photo by Chris Henry on Unsplash loading...

“Heavy rain and strong winds can bring down overhead power lines and trees along Regional Rail and trolley lines,” they wrote this morning.

SEPTA says they’re doing the best they can to work ahead of any service disruptions this afternoon. They’re proactively putting crews in place to clear tracks if necessary.

But, of course, we all know that if a situation arises that it can take time to clear up.

Forecasters Say Rain Could Roll In Mid-Afternoon

94.5 PST’s Chief Meteorologist tells us that we’ll start watching for stormy weather mid-afternoon (between 2 and 3 p.m. on Wednesday).

READ MORE: Philly's Guys Just Named Among Ugliest in Country

It will likely be moderate to heavy in intensity right at the onset. And rainfall will be steady for several hours in any given location,” Zarrow warns.

He also says that essentially there are two scenarios.

Rain in Philadelphia Composite via Canva loading...

The “best-case” scenario is some heavy rain for a few hours (which we desperately need).

The worst-case scenario, meanwhile, could bring some of that severe weather that clearly has SEPTA officials concerned.

“Worst-case scenario: Wind, hail, flooding, lightning, and power outages are added to the mix. Maybe even an isolated tornado. (The risk of a tornado is low, but not zero),” Dan told us earlier today.

Which, by the way, you can click here to view his complete forecast here.

How to Track SEPTA Regional Rail Delays

So as the weather develops this afternoon, customers can check SEPTA’s alerts for real-time updates. They’re available at the following locations:

Online (at SEPTA.org/alerts)

The SEPTA app (you download it here)

Or X (formerly known as Twitter) at (@SEPTA)

Listen all afternoon for the latest traffic updates as well on-air at 94.5 PST and on the free 94.5 PST app.

These are the Best Pennsylvania Companies to Work For Forbes has issued its list of Best Employers By State 2024, put together with market research firm Statista. Employees were surveyed about their own companies of 500 or more, plus places worked recently. Pennsylvania had a GREAT showing on the list with a total of 41 companies making the top 100. In fact, 15 of the top 50 employers in the US are headquartered in Pa. Gallery Credit: Joe, 94.5 PST