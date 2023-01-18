BoomerGrams are back once again for Valentine's Day this year, according to the Trenton Thunder Baseball organization.

The Trenton Thunder fan in your life will love this Valentine visit from the best and most lovable sports mascot around, Boomer.

Boomer will head out, all dressed up in his Valentine best, and wish someone special in your life a Happy Valentine's Day. This is such a fun idea, isn't it?

A BoomerGram is the perfect gift to give your baseball loving Valentine who already has everything. Imagine Boomer showing up at your honey's office? Wouldn't your children be excited if Boomer showed up to their school? Yes!

Now is the time to reserve your BoomerGram.

Here's what the package will include:

A fun visit from Boomer in his special Valentine's Day outfit.

A beautiful red rose.

A delicious cookie from Sweet Gourmet

A personalized Trenton Thunder Valentine's Day card.

A pair of 2023 Trenton Thunder Flex Vouchers (FYI: The Savannah Bananas game on August 9th is excluded from this offer and additional Flex vouchers can be purchased for only $10).

It's only $35. Also, $5 from every BoomerGram sold will go to the Grand Slam We Care: Tickets for Kids Programs. Click HERE to order.

You must have your orders in by February 3rd. Make sure to book quickly before all the BoomerGram spots are taken.

Boomer will be out doing his visits from February 6th through February 10th and then again on February 13th and 14th. You'll choose between the morning slot, early afternoon slot and late afternoon slot.

A visit from Boomer would brighten anyone's day. This is your chance to do something unique for Valentine's Day this year.

The Trenton Thunder will be back for the 2023 season on Thursday, June 1st. Check out the schedule here.

