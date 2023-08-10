A list of the 10 best states to live and work in the U.S. was just released and New Jersey has officially made the list! It’s no secret that New Jersey takes some heat for not being the greatest state, but this article from CNBC is saying differently!

They ranked the top 10 best states to not only live in, but work in also. New Jersey is always getting made fun of by every other state for either Real Housewives, Jersey Shore or the Sopranos and how we all fit those narratives in some way.

This list proves everyone wrong, that New Jersey is a forced to be reckoned with! CNBC revealed they used “hard data to measure factors including crime, environmental quality, health care and childcare in every state.” Coming in at number 10 on the list is Connecticut, followed by Massachusetts and Colorado.

Other honorable mentions were Oregon and Washington, but they weren’t even in the top 5! Number 5 on the list is Hawaii and 4 is Minnesota. Finally coming in at number 3 on the list is New Jersey! The article says “The Garden State is one of America’s most inclusive, with broad protections against discrimination and among the nation’s strongest guarantees of reproductive freedom.”

Do you agree that New Jersey is one of the best places to live in the entire state? I’ve lived in New Jersey my entire life and have no intentions of leaving, so I’d say I agree with this list!

It’s not everyday Jersey gets praise like this, so when it comes our way it’s always exciting.

