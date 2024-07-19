It's summertime. Time to kick back, relax, and have a little fun.

If you're from New Jersey, like I am...born, raised, and still here...summer means heading to the Jersey Shore as often as you can.

The sand between your toes, salt air, ocean breeze, sound of the seagulls, and smell of the boardwalk food are absolutely the best. I wait all year to be back at the beach.

Family Destinations Guide, a family-friendly travel website, put together a list of the secret beaches in America, according to Asbury Park Press.

Secret beaches? I had no idea. I guess that's the point.

The 100 favorite secret beaches in America

The list details 100 secret beaches across the country, and lucky for us, three of the best secret beaches in America are in New Jersey.

This Jersey Girl thought she knew all of the beaches in the state but, I guess not.

The three New Jersey beaches came in at numbers 5, 49, and 85.

#85 is Gunnison Beach

Number 85 is Gunnison Beach in Middletown Township in Monmouth County.

If you've heard of this beach, you may be blushing. Why? Because it's New Jersey's only clothing-optional beach.

#49 is Pearl Beach

Number 49 is Pearl Beach.

I've never heard of this beach before. It's in Cape May in Cape May County.

The article says it's a very quiet beach with lots of birds and butterflies...sounds lovely. There are no signs advertising where it is, it's that secret.

#5 is Sedge Island

Number 5 is Sedge Island near Island Beach State Park.

I haven't heard of this one either. I think I'm going to get my Jersey Girl card taken away. Ha ha.

To get to this beach, you have to go by boat. It's about a 15-minute ride from Island Beach State Park.

I can't wait to find these secret beaches and check them out.

To see the entire of list of secret beaches in America, click here.

