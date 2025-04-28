There’s nothing like a summer day at the Jersey shore.

Whether you’re grabbing a slice of boardwalk pizza, taking a dip in the ocean, or just lying on the beach and your favorite chair with a drink, it’s one of the best ways to spend a sunny summer Afternoon.

From Cape May to Point Pleasant, the Jersey shore is full of great beaches, fun towns, and let’s face it, some of the best people watching experiences around.

I feel like the vibe at the Jersey shore is always right. There’s always great food to be found, sometimes there’s live music playing, and the breeze of the ocean somehow just makes everything perfect.

Whether you’re with family, friends or just enjoying time alone, the shore always has an amazing day in store for you.

With that being said, the only thing that can be annoying on your beach day is seagulls.

We all get annoyed at them when they fly a little too close to us while we’re lying in the beach or when they start hopping towards you when you open up a fresh bag of chips.

If you’ve ever been dive-bombed while trying to enjoy a sandwich, you know what I’m talking about.

Did you know that in some Jersey shore towns, it’s actually illegal to feed the seagulls?

Can you get fined in New Jersey for feeding the seagulls on the beach?

In places like Ocean City, feeding seagulls can get you a fine of up to $500 or even 90 days in jail.

It’s simple.

Feeding the seagulls makes the birds aggressive and way too comfortable around people.

Towns like Beach Haven and Ocean Township have rules against feeding wildlife, especially seagulls.

So next time you hit the shore, keep your snacks to yourself. It’s better for you and everybody else on the beach.

