You'll want to hop in the car and take a drive to Red Bank after reading this. A viral, over-the-top ice cream shop just opened its first New Jersey location there, according to the Patch.

Scoop N Scootery opened its first NJ location on East Front Street in Red Bank

It's called The Scoop N Scootery. The sweet shop on East Front Street lets you create the ultimate ice cream sundae. It's known for its loaded sundaes, late nights, and fun vibes. The shop started as a food truck and is now expanding after its success.

READ MORE: NJ Ice cream shop named among best in the U.S.

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During the Grand Opening on Saturday (April 25), the first 75 customers were lucky enough to grab a free sundae and some original merch. Fans stood in the rain for 3 hours to get their hands on some ice cream. It's that good. The number of signature sundaes to choose from at The Scoop N Scootery is also 75. Check them out here.

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At the "Customization Station," you can create your own sundae masterpiece. The possibilities are mind-blowing. Ice cream flavors include classic Chocolate and Vanilla. There's also Campfire S'mores, Peanut Butter Oreo, Fluffernutter, Strawberry Cheesecake, Blueberry Swirl, Black Raspberry, Chocolate Brownie, Salty Caramel, and more.

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When it comes to toppings, there are so many possibilities. They include chocolate flakes, pie crust, cannoli shell, waffle cone bits, Nilla Wafers, pretzels, peanuts, red velvet cookies, vanilla pudding, Nutella sauce, Rice Krispies, Gummy Bears, Cinammon Toast Crunch, Graham Crackers, Blueberry Muffin Crumble, Apple Pie, Brownie Bites, and more.

READ MORE: Popular Ice Cream Sandwich Shop coming soon to Princeton

There are only a handful of shops. Scoop N Scootery has locations in Massachusetts, North Carolina, Texas, Florida, Virginia, and now New Jersey.

For more information, click here.

South Jersey's Ultimate Ice Cream Guide Gallery Credit: Eddie Davis