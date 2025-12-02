For the first time this winter season, a powerful storm system is expected to bring a round of wintry weather to Eastern Pennsylvania and New Jersey on Tuesday (December 2). And, as a result, we're seeing our first list of school closings of the year popping up across PST Nation (in both Pennsylvania and New Jersey).

The storm is expected to roll into our area around daybreak bringing a quick shot of snow before it mostly changes over to rain, according to 94.5 PST's Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow. The only areas that will see persistent snow today will be to our far north and west.

However, given the timing of the storm system we're seeing quite a few delays (and a handful of closures). In our immediate area, those closures are primarily centered in Bucks and Montgomery Counties.

Here's the latest list of school closings (as of 5:50 a.m. on Tuesday, December 2):

Bucks County, PA School Closings:

Montessori Children's House - Warminster - Closed

Palisades School District - Opening 2 Hours Late

Quakertown Christian School - Opening 2 hours Late

Montgomery County, PA School Closings:

North Penn School District - Opening 2 Hours Late

Perkiomen School District - Opening 2 Hours Late

Pottsgrove School District - Opening 2 Hours Late

Spring-Ford Area School District - Opening 2 Hours Late

Upper Perkiomen School District - Opening 2 Hours Late

Valley Forge Baptist Temple Academy - Opening 2 Hours Late

Western Montgomery Career and Tech Center - Opening 2 Hours Late

Wyndcroft School - Opening 2 Hours Late

Somerset County, NJ School Closings:

Bernards Township School District - Opening 2 Hours Late

This list will be updated as more are announced.

For a list of closings in Eastern Pennsylvania (including Philadelphia, Delaware County and more), visit this link to see it on 6 ABC's website.

To see a complete list of school closings in New Jersey, you can visit the school closing page on the website of our station, New Jersey 101.5.