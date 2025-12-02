School Closed! School Closings & Delays for Eastern Pa & Central Jersey on December 2, 2025
For the first time this winter season, a powerful storm system is expected to bring a round of wintry weather to Eastern Pennsylvania and New Jersey on Tuesday (December 2). And, as a result, we're seeing our first list of school closings of the year popping up across PST Nation (in both Pennsylvania and New Jersey).
The storm is expected to roll into our area around daybreak bringing a quick shot of snow before it mostly changes over to rain, according to 94.5 PST's Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow. The only areas that will see persistent snow today will be to our far north and west.
However, given the timing of the storm system we're seeing quite a few delays (and a handful of closures). In our immediate area, those closures are primarily centered in Bucks and Montgomery Counties.
Here's the latest list of school closings (as of 5:50 a.m. on Tuesday, December 2):
Bucks County, PA School Closings:
- Montessori Children's House - Warminster - Closed
- Palisades School District - Opening 2 Hours Late
- Quakertown Christian School - Opening 2 hours Late
Montgomery County, PA School Closings:
- North Penn School District - Opening 2 Hours Late
- Perkiomen School District - Opening 2 Hours Late
- Pottsgrove School District - Opening 2 Hours Late
- Spring-Ford Area School District - Opening 2 Hours Late
- Upper Perkiomen School District - Opening 2 Hours Late
- Valley Forge Baptist Temple Academy - Opening 2 Hours Late
- Western Montgomery Career and Tech Center - Opening 2 Hours Late
- Wyndcroft School - Opening 2 Hours Late
Somerset County, NJ School Closings:
- Bernards Township School District - Opening 2 Hours Late
This list will be updated as more are announced.
For a list of closings in Eastern Pennsylvania (including Philadelphia, Delaware County and more), visit this link to see it on 6 ABC's website.
To see a complete list of school closings in New Jersey, you can visit the school closing page on the website of our station, New Jersey 101.5.
