Even though it may reach 90 degrees this week and you're probably planning another beach trip or two, it's almost time for scarecrows.

And, c'mon, no one does Scarecrow Season better than Peddler's Village in Lahaska.

The Village just announced all the details, so you can be a part of the fun all season long. Fall is a fabulous season to visit Peddler's Village. There are so many fun activities planned.

Scarecrow Season at Peddler's Village kicks off September 8

Keep this date in mind. Scarecrow Season officially kicks off on Monday, September 8, and will continue for six weeks, so there's plenty of time to enjoy.

Peddler's Village Peddler's Village loading...

The Scarecrows in the Village annual display and competition will feature over 100 handmade scarecrows this year. You'll see the scarecrows scattered as you walk along the beautiful brickway throughout the Village.

There are cash prizes for the Scarecrow competition

They're judged in different categories: Traditional, Quite the Character 2.0, Carecrow "In Your Corner," Funny Bones, Fright Night, and Kids Only! Scarecrow. There are cash (up to $300) and gift card prizes for the winners.

READ MORE: Former Philadelphia Eagle sworn in as Bucks County cop

Deadline to enter scarecrow competition is September 3

There's still time to get in on this, if you'd like to make a scarecrow for the competition. The deadline is September 3, 2025. For all the details, click here.

The annual Scarecrow Festival will be Saturday and Sunday, September 13 and 14, from 11 AM - 6 PM each day. Bring your family and friends to try your hand in making your very own scarecrow at the Scarecrow Workshops.

Peddler's Village Peddler's Village loading...

You're strongly encouraged to pre-register for the workshops, as space is limited. Click here to pre-register. If you can't get into these workshops, there will be others on September 20 and 27.

Get our free mobile app

There will be pumpkin painting and more for kids

There will also be live music, pumpkin painting, and other fall activities. Plus, outdoor food and drinks.

Chris Burrow for Peddler's Village Chris Burrow for Peddler's Village loading...

Scarecrow Season is not to be missed at Peddler's Village. There are other fun events planned during Fall too, like the Autumn Wedding Show, Pet Photography Competition and Exhibit, Food Truck Thursday, OctoberFeast, Apple Festival, and more.

READ MORE: Popular Bucks County Pizza Place Abruptly Closes Doors

Peddler's Village is a countryside shopping, dining, lodging, and entertainment destination. Don't miss the fun this fall. Click here for all the details.

Home Depot Introduces New 2025 Halloween Decor Home Depot is teasing some of their new Halloween decorations for the 2025 season, and popular returning characters.