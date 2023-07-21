Thrift Proud! This 25,000 Square Foot Thrift Store is Coming to Cherry Hill NJ

If you need to get your thrifting fix in the South Jersey area, you can shop until you drop at this thrift shop coming to Cherry Hill.

Savers thrift store is coming soon to the Plaza at Cherry Hill, according to Patch.com. The 25,000 square foot store will offer second-hand clothing, merchandise, home goods and furniture at 2100 Route 38.

The space is right next to the Cherry Hill Mall, neighboring the previous location of Total Wine & More. If you go to the mall frequently enough, you probably know that this area has largely been vacant and unvisited for several years.

When will Savers open in Cherry Hill?

So far, we don't have an exact opening date, but the property executives are hopeful that once they open, it'll help revitalize the dessert-like area and generate some foot traffic.

They currently have over 300 locations in the country and 3 locations in New Jersey:

Hamilton Township

Pennsauken Township

Union

Savers loves showing off how their savvy thrifters show off their newly fashionable finds on social media with the hashtag #ThriftProud! Maybe you can make their Instagram wall of fame too!

Looking to refresh your home for a bargain? You can pop by Savers to find hidden gems to make your space pop! If you found a fixer-upper, you can fire up the ol' DIY skillset!

Are you looking forward to Savers opening? I can't wait to get over there to search for some home goods finds. We'll keep you posted on its progress!

