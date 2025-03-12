Get ready, Philadelphia!

A huge event is coming to Citizen’s Bank Park this summer and it’s one that you are not going to want to miss.

Citizens Bank Park, home of the Philadelphia Phillies, will be hosting a new baseball team for 2 nights this July.

The Savannah Bananas announced they will be making their way to Philadelphia this summer and all of their fans all over the area are so excited for their arrival.

If you haven’t heard of them, the Savannah Bananas are not your typical baseball team.

Read More: Which Philadelphia Phillies Player Makes The Most Money Annually?

They play a version of a baseball game that they call Banana Ball, which features a ton of fun dances, skits, and more.

The players have choreographed dances during every game to songs by a ton of your favorite artists like Morgan Wallen, Taylor Swift, Mariah Carey and more.

It doesn’t matter if you’re the biggest fan of classic baseball or the biggest baseball hater, you will absolutely love this game/show.

Their theatrics have made them go viral over the years and tickets sell out pretty quickly when they travel from town to town to play their game of Banana Ball.

When Will The Savannah Bananas Come To Philadelphia in 2025?

According to a post on X by the official team, the Savannah Bananas are coming to Philadelphia on July 26 and 27.

They’ll be taking over Citizens Bank Park and it’s for sure an event you don’t want to miss.

For more information, head to their official site to get all of the details and ticket information.

10 Pets that are Illegal to Own in Pennsylvania Sorry, animals lovers! There are just some animals you can't have as pets in Pennsylvania. Gallery Credit: 94.5 PST