Maybe I shouldn't blow its cover, but this secret is too good to keep.

Did you know there's a hidden, Christmas-themed speakeasy in New Jersey? I bet you didn't.

There's a hidden holiday speakeasy in Englishtown

Specifically, it's in Englishtown, and it will only be poppin' until the end of the year.

So, grab your festive friends, throw on an ugly Christmas sweater, and get there for the cutest hidden Christmas cocktails and the best bar food.

It's hidden in the back of a liquor store

Don't be fooled. The sign on the store says, "Discount Wines and Spirits" but tucked away, in the back of Yorktown Wine & Spirits, is Molly's Public House, home to the coolest, most festive hidden pop-up holiday bar in the area, celebrating all denominations.

You're going to love it.

Santa's Speakeasy has holiday-themed cocktails

It's called Santa's Speakeasy, serving adorable, Christmas cocktails in Grinch mugs, Santa in a hula skirt glasses, and so more. The whole place has been decorated by Santa and his elves, and it looks like so much fun.

If you're a Christmas lover, this is a must for the holiday season.

And, now through December 22, there's a special Hanukkah menu...Eight Crazy Cocktails

It's open until December 31

You need to hurry, though. It's only open until December 31st with live music every Friday and Saturday nights.

Santa's Speakeasy is located in Molly's Public House, which is located within Yorktown Discount Wines and Spirits, 14 Wilson Avenue in Englishtown, NJ.

Go check this place out. I'm texting my friends now to make a plan to go.

Check it out on Instagram by clicking here.

