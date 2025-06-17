A major bank is shutting down more of its locations this summer, according to USA Today.

It's Santander Bank. With 399 locations in the United States (the most being in Massachusetts with 126), it is adapting to customers' changing banking habits by closing many branches.

Digital banking taking over for in-person banking forcing branch closures

In-person banking was once popular. It was the only way to bank for many years. Now, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, we have been forced to embrace the digital way of doing many of our daily tasks, including banking, and many people have not gone back to their old banking ways.

At the same time, not everyone enjoys digital banking, but enough have made it a habit that the large volume of banks isn't necessary anymore.

READ MORE: Aldi saving NJ & PA even more money this summer

Santander Bank plans to close down 18 more locations by the end of the summer, with 8 of the doomed locations being in New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

Google Google loading...

A Santander spokesperson says, "Santander Bank continues to refine its branch footprint and retail presence, including introducing new formats and investing in digital capabilities to better accommodate our customers and meet their evolving needs."

Here are the Santander Bank branches in New Jersey and Pennsylvania closing by the end of the summer:

Get our free mobile app

Pennsylvania:

Philadelphia - 2103 Hamilton Ave.

Ephrata - 370 North Reading Road

West Chester - 50 West Market Street

Harrisburg - 235 North Second Street

Google Google loading...

New Jersey

Pennington - 2583 Pennington Road

Wharton - 40 South Main Street

Hoboken - 214 Washington Street

Newark - 873 Broad Street

READ MORE: NJ town applies to be "film ready" for movie cameras

The other 10 Santander Bank branches that will be closing soon are in New York, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire.

For more information, click here.

NJ Street Fairs are back! See the latest 2025 schedule (Updated 6/3/25) Please check back often as additional street fairs may be added or revised as the year progresses. All New Jersey street fairs are listed in date order. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant