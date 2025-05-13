If this isn't a sure sign of the times, I don't know what is.

More banks are being shut down in Pennsylvania

A major banking chain has announced more closures in the Keystone State, according to BankingDive.

Keep reading to see if your local branch is affected.

I never thought I see a day when banks everywhere weren't needed anymore (I said the same thing about movie theaters too, boy was I wrong).

Some branches are staying open, but banking headquarters are "trimming the fat" if you will, to adjust to changing consumer habits.

Banks are closing not just in the United States, but all over the world.

Customers are banking online more

There's been a complete shift in how people do their bank since the COVID-19.

An increasing amount of people are banking digitally these days.

Banking on your computer or your cell phone via the bank's app is common today, instead of visiting your local bank branch to deposit or withdraw money, among other things.

This of course leaves groups like the elderly or less tech-savvy people at a disadvantage.

Santander is closing several Pennsylvania branches

Santander is the latest major bank to announce more closures.

In Pennsylvania, there will be five branches closing according to bank data.

Is your local branch on the chopping block?

Here's the list of Pennsylvania Santander Banks Closing:

Blue Bell (Montgomery County) - 1770 Dekalb Pike

Philadelphia (Philadelphia County) - 2103 Hamilton Avenue

Ephrata (Lancaster) - 370 N. Reading Road

West Chester (Chester County) - 50 West Market Street

Harrisburg (Butler County) - 235 N. Second Street

The closures are supposed to be happening by August, so you have some time to find another branch near you or embrace what more and more people are doing these days, online banking.

To see the other states where Santander is also closing branches and for more information, click here.

