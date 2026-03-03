Gosh, poor Santa Scott just can't catch a break.

Scott Diethorne, known to many in the Bucks County area (and beyond) as Santa Scott, is once again dealing with an unexpected blow.

Santa Scott in Fairless Hills has become the victim of theft

Remember, I told you back in October that the beloved local Santa, who loves to show off his "naughty" and "nice" tattoos, lost everything, including his pets and Santa suits, in a devastating house fire on Auburn Road in Fairless Hills. Well, now he's become the victim of theft.

Packages were stolen from Santa Scott's front porch

6ABC Action News is reporting that neighbors captured a porch pirate driving away after stealing packages that had been delivered on Santa Scott's porch on Monday (March 2). Diethorne told Action News, "This is a good neighborhood, this doesn't happen here too often. We usually find out who they are real quick. If they just want to put it back on the porch, put it in the mailbox, I'm good with it. Just bring it back."

Santa Scott has been a part of locals' holiday traditions for over 30 years

Diethorne has played Santa in Bucks County for over 30 years, and the community loves him. Families from all over the area follow Santa Scott to take their annual Santa photo. Many local children and young adults don't know any other Santa. He's been described as "One of the kindest, most genuine human beings," and I know other locals agree.

Chances are, he won't get the packages back, but Santa Scott is grateful for his neighbor's watchful eye. He's hoping for a Christmas miracle, a few months early, and so is everyone who loves him.

