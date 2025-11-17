Soon you'll be able to visit Santa Claus in Quaker Bridge Mall. He's arriving this week. Keep reading for more of the festive details.

Santa is arriving at Quaker Bridge Mall this week

It's an exciting time of year. Holiday magic is starting to pop up all over town. Lights, wreaths, garland, stockings, and more are being hung, you suddenly start humming your favorite holiday tune, and you have an incredible urge to bake cookies.

Visiting Santa in the mall is a favorite holiday tradition for so many families. I love seeing families in their matching outfits or kids in their pajamas gather around Santa for their yearly photo.

It's serious business when the kids recite their wish list to Santa, and I see the hilarious dread on some of their faces when asked if they've been naughty or nice this year. Ha ha.

Quaker Bridge Mall has announced when Santa's arrival will be, and it's soon.

Get ready. The man of the season will make his way to his home for the next few weeks on Friday, November 21.

The mall is planning its biggest and best holiday kickoff event yet.

The tree will be lit at 6:30 PM

Bring your family and friends for the tree lighting, outside of the mall entrance next to The Cheesecake Factory at 6:30 PM (I'd get there a little though, so you can get a good spot).

Santa will arrive by firetruck to light the tree, thanks to the Lawrenceville Fire Department. There will be other holiday characters there as well.

That tree is an area favorite of mine. My friends and I have a tradition of doing a gift exchange and having dinner at The Cheesecake Factory, then taking pictures by that tree each year. It's beautiful at 24 feet tall.

After the tree is lit, the festivities will continue inside the mall with a face painter, a balloon artist, games, activities, free holiday cookies, a performance by the American Repertory Ballet, and more.

Don't miss this fun and festive event on Friday, November 21.

Quaker Bridge Mall is located on Route 1 North is Lawrence Township, NJ.

