There’s nothing better than going into a candy shop on a hot summer day. Whether you’re a kid or an adult, there’s nothing that compares to walking down the boardwalk in your favorite Jersey Shore town and going into a candy shop.

The smell of the fudge, the homemade lollipops, chocolates, and of course, salt water taffy. There’s something about salt water taffy that just makes everyone’s entire Jersey Shore beach trip complete.

No matter what your favorite flavors are, there are for sure flavors that you will surely fall in love with.

One of the most iconic places to get some delicious salt water taffy is at one specific Atlantic City spot.

Iconic Salt Water Taffy Shop Closes in Atlantic City

James’ Salt Water Taffy spent 103 years on the iconic Atlantic City Boardwalk before closing shop in early 2024.

Most people may not realize, but the Atlantic City boardwalk has been around for over 100 years.

The first section of the boardwalk was opened in 1870, so whenever you get the chance to visit, take in all of the history that’s there. James’ Salt Water Taffy is part of that history as well.

Although so many locals were sad to see this iconic shop close its doors, you can still get your hands on the same amazing salt water taffy right in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Where Can You Buy James' Salt Water Taffy in Atlantic City, New Jersey?

Although the original storefront on the boardwalk has been closed, you can still get James’ Salt Water Taffy in many different spots throughout the city.

James’ Salt Water Taffy is still available at Tropicana, Bally’s, Hard Rock Casino, and in Tennessee Ave. Stores.

The best part? It’s still all manufactured right in Atlantic City, so you’re still getting that same classic quality.

You can check out their official site here!

