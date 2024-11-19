If you’re thinking about relocating to Pennsylvania or are already looking for a place to call home, safety is probably high on your priority list.

For most people, finding a city where you can feel secure and comfortable is one of the most important things when you think of moving.

The idea of living in a community where kids can play outside, people can walk their dogs at night time, and you can feel at ease is a must for me personally.

When choosing a place to settle down, a lot of factors come into play.

You might be looking for good school districts, lots of job opportunities, or maybe even a specific type of neighborhood feel.

One of the top things people look for in these instances is safety. Peace of mind is priceless, and many people find comfort in knowing they’re part of a community with a strong reputation for security.

In Pennsylvania, there are some fantastic options to consider. Among them, one city consistently stands out for its safety ratings and overall quality of life.

Whether you're actively house hunting or just exploring your options, this city should be on your radar.

According to SafeWise, the top 5 safest cities in Philadelphia are;

5. Shaler Township, PA - Allegheny County

4. Upper Allen Township, PA - Cumberland County

3. Hyde Park Town, PA - Westmoreland County

2. Mount Lebanon - Allegheny County

What Is The Safest City in Pennsylvania as of 2024?

As of 2024, SafeWise reports that due to its low property crime rate of 2.9 and incidents per 1,000 people, Hampden Township is the safest city in the entire state.

If you're thinking of moving to Cumberland County, this is probably a great option for you.

