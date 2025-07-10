Here's a list every city in America wishes it would be on.

17 NJ Cities made the Top 100 Safest Cities in America list for 2025

The Top 100 Safest Cities in America list is out for 2025 and 17 cities in New Jersey have made the cut. If you're thinking about putting down roots or relocating to the Garden State, these may great places to settle down.

For the 11th year, SafeWise has used FBI crime data to report the safest cities around the country. The data reveals that crime rates are going down in America, although, 48% of Americans report they don't always feel safe in their own homes.

NJ leads the way with safe cities in America

New Jersey leads the way with more cities on the list than any other state. On the overall list, coming in highest at #9 in the country is Vernon Township, with a population of just over 22,000.

To see the complete list, click here.

The list also broke down the safest cities in each state.

Here are the Top 10 Safest Cities in New Jersey for 2025:

10. Madison (Morris County)

9. New Milford (Bergen County)

8. West Milford Township (Passaic County)

7. Mount Olive (Morris County)

6. Denville (Morris County)

5. Hopatcong (Sussex County)

4. Jefferson Township (Morris County)

3. Sparta Township (Sussex County)

2. Bernards Township (Somerset County)

1. Vernon Township (Sussex County)

The safest cities in NJ are in North Jersey

Do you notice the trend? All of these safe cities are in the northern half of New Jersey.

In New Jersey, 47% of people reported feeling safe. Many people in New Jersey are more concerned about natural disasters than crime. Things like hurricanes, earthquakes, and flooding worry New Jersey residents.

When it comes to crime, the top 3 ways New Jersey residents protect themselves are security systems, security cameras, and guard dogs.

To read more of this report, click here.

