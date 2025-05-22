Summer is upon us and that means Peddler's Village in Lahaska has a calendar filled with fun events and activities.

Massive sand sculptures will be in Peddler's Village all summer long

You'll feel like you're at the beach all summer in the Village with larger-than-life sand sculptures on display.

This is the fourth year in a row for the huge sculptures...they're back by popular demand.

Sand sculptures will be on display from June 1 - August 31

This year's theme is Safari in Sand. The amazing sand sculptures are free to see from Sunday, June 1 through Sunday, August 31.

The mind-blowing sculptures are created by world-renowned master sand sculptors.

This year's creations will include safari animals such as elephants, lions, rhinos, gorillas, and more.

There will be smaller sand sculptures surrounding the large ones and sandboxes throughout the Village so children can create masterpieces of their own.

You can watch the sculptors create the safari sand sculptures

If you'd like to experience something cool, you can stop by the Village in the days leading up to June 1 to watch the pro sand sculptors bring the safari animals to life.

For more details and information on Safari in Sand, click here.

Other fun events to look forward to this summer in Peddler's Village include the Birdhouse competition and display through June 8, Food Truck Thursdays, Murder Mystery Dinners, Comedy in the Village on June 20, the Red, White and Blue BBQ Bash on July 4, Dueling Pianos & Desserts on July 25, the Peach Festival August 2 & 3, and more.

Peddler's Village is a shopping, dining, and entertainment destination in Lahaska, Pa.

