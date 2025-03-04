Get ready for another fine dining option in the Keystone State.

Upscale steakhouse coming to PA at the end of March

A new, upscale steakhouse is opening another location in Pennsylvania at the end of the month, according to a press release.

I've been to the Princeton, New Jersey location and I can honestly say I was served the best Filet Mignon I've ever had.

It's Ruth Chris Steakhouse.

Newtown Square is its new home.

It will be located in Ellis Preserve at 3745 Equus Boulevard.

Opening day is Monday, March 31 at 4pm.

Get ready to enjoy a sizzling steak prepared to perfection by Executive Chef Adam Iritsky.

Ruth Chris Steakhouse has a patented broiling method

Ruth Chris Steakhouse has a patented broiling method which is sure to please your palate.

Each steak is expertly seasoned and served sizzling on a 500 degree plate to keep each and every bite nice and warm for you.

There's also fresh seafood

You can also enjoy fresh seafood, handcrafted cocktails, an award-winning wine list, fabulous house made desserts, and so much more.

Ruth Chris Steakhouse is the ideal restaurant for any special occasion, date night, or simply to catch up with friends.

Trust me, you will not be disappointed.

Take a look at the menu by clicking here.

Ruth Chris Steakhouse is a Darden restaurant.

Darden Restaurants Inc. also owns LongHorn Steakhouse and Olive Garden.

I love the vibe at Ruth Chris Steakhouse. Even though it's an upscale restaurant, it's not stuffy. You'll feel right at home.

Some patrons dress up for dinner and some stay casual. There's no strict dress code. All are welcome.

Another plus of Ruth Chris Steakhouse coming to Newtown Square is the new restaurant has created close to 100 new jobs in the community.

Ruth Chris Steakhouse in Newtown Square is opening March 31 at 4pm.

