When you think about college, safety might not always be the first thing on your mind, but it should be.

A recent report from DegreeChoices ranked the most dangerous college campuses in the U.S., and a popular University in New Jersey has unfortunately made the list.

It's Rutgers University in New Brunswick.

Google Google loading...

If you aren't familiar with Rutgers, it's huge.

It has a large student population and is close to urban areas, so, I guess it shouldn't be a big surprise that Rutgers sees its fair share of incidents.

According to the report, Rutgers has seen higher-than-average rates of property crimes like theft, burglary, and motor vehicle theft.

Google Google loading...

While violent crimes aren't as prevalent, thank goodness, it's always important for students to stay aware and make smart decisions when getting around the campus and surrounding areas.

The university has been working to improve safety on campus.

Get our free mobile app

They offer various resources to try and keep students safe.

Rutgers University has its own Police Department.

Google Google loading...

Safety escorts are available.

There are emergency blue light phones located throughout campus too.

Google Google loading...

But, the responsibility doesn't just lie with the university.

Students should take advantage of these resources and stay vigilant, especially when walking alone at night or heading off-campus.

Rutgers is a beautiful place.

Google Google loading...

If you're a current or prospective student at Rutgers, don’t let these statistics scare you off.

Instead, take them as a reminder to be cautious and stay informed about your surroundings.

College is all about new experiences, but staying safe should always be a top priority.

READ MORE: Beware: This Is The Worst Town to Live in NJ

To see the crime statistics reported in this study, click here.

To see the other schools across the country that made the Most Dangerous College Campuses list, click here.

LOOK: Movies and TV shows casting in New Jersey Backstage compiled a list of movies and TV shows casting in New Jersey. Gallery Credit: Stacker