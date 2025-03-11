Well, this is disappointing news, but I certainly hope everything will be ok.

A Bordentown tradition for many will have to wait a little longer this year...I'm not sure how long, though.

Russ Ayres Hot Dogs in Bordentown is closed temporarily

Although many locals were excited for its return for the 2025 season, Russ Ayres Famous Hotdogs on Route 206 will be staying closed for now.

The restaurant posted yesterday (Monday, March 10) apologizing for the inconvenience.

The owners are taking care of a family matter

The post read in part, "Russ Ayres Hot Dogs will remain closed until the foreseeable future. Due to an unexpected family matter, we must postpone our grand reopening day. Thank you for your understanding. See you soon! ~ The Russ Ayres Hot Dogs Team"

Russ Ayres Hot Dogs has been around for over 80 years. The tradition started way back in 1942. Wow.

If you're not familiar, it's counter-service with old-fashioned, awesome hot dogs.

Loyal customers say the hot dogs taste the same as they did 50 years ago.

You can get different toppings on your dogs, and can often overhear customers debating whether ketchup or mustard is the correct way to dress a hotdog.

For me, it's ketchup. I like some chopped raw onion too.

I also love a good chili dog, but, I know there are many people who slather mustard on their hot dog.

I'm sure there are many visitors to Russ Ayres Hot Dogs that have their picture with the hot dog guy statue on the side of the building.

Bordentown Creamery is behind Russ Ayres Hot Dogs

Of course, sharing a parking lot with Russ Ayres Hot Dogs is Bordentown Creamery. Yum.

It just reopened for the season on Thursday (March 6) and is among the best ice cream places in the area with theme nights, creative sundaes, and cool, colorful oversized beach chairs that you can chill in and eat your ice cream.

Thinking of the Russ Ayres team and hoping they're able to open again soon.

I'll let you know if I find out anything else.

