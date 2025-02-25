When you go into any major city, you’re bound to run into someone who may be rude to you.

They may be having a bad day, be in a rush, or just rude in general.

There are rude people out there in the world, but there are also people out there who have their rude moments.

It’s safe to say that not everyone is always going to be in the most happy, go-lucky mood at all times, but that’s normal, right?

I feel the majority of the times I get into conversations with strangers they’re usually pleasant.

Whether that’s chatting while in line at the grocery store or if it’s just in passing while crossing the street, we tend to talk to one another.

I’d go out on a limb and say it’s more common in a suburban area to have these sorts of interactions as opposed to when you’re spending time in big cities.

Everyone there has places to be and people to see and trust me, they’ll make it known.

One website in particular has nailed down the rudest city in every single state and you may not be exactly shocked when you hear which city took the cake in Pennsylvania.

What is The Rudest City in Pennsylvania?

According to ALOT Travel, the rudest city in all of Pennsylvania is Philadelphia.

Are we shocked by this? Philly and its people always get such a bad rep when it comes to our attitudes.

Honestly, if you’re from Philly you're a nonnonsense person, but that’s what makes everyone there so great!

You know what they say… “Nobody likes us and we don’t care.”

