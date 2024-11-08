One PA City Has Been Named The Second Rudest City in America

Let’s be honest. Every city has its fair share of rudeness.

Whether it’s someone cutting someone off in line, ignoring everyone in sight or honking like their life depends on it, these little interactions can make a persoon feel like the area is not so friendly.

Some cities, though, have really built up a reputation for being extremely rude.

In fact, each year, rankings pop up trying to figure out which cities are the "rudest" in the country. Spoiler alert: one Pennsylvania city has earned a spot near the top. sre we shocked?

READ MORE: Exploring PA? Watch Out For These 10 Dangerous Animals!

Now, you might think of New York City right away. he constant hustle and bustle can make people a bit short.

Or maybe L.A., where everyone’s got somewhere to be and little patience for anyone getting in the way of that.

Of course there are other cities you might not expect on the list.

A lot of factors go into these rankings: impatience, unfriendliness, and just an overall attitude that locals don’t seem to mind, but visitors might find to be a little rouogh around the edges.

Some cities just keep it real, even if that means coming off a bit rude.

So, which Pennsylvania city came in as one of the rudest?

Philadelphia Makes List Of Rudest Cities in America

Canva Canva loading...

Philadelphia takes the #2 spot for 2024 according to Fox 25.

While that might not come as a huge shock to some oof us in the Philly area, we know we'rre better than this.

Sure, we’re straightforward, and maybe a little too quick to honk or skip the “please” and “thank you,” but it’s all part of the city's charm.

Grade "A" Hospitals In The Philadelphia Area Are you looking for some of the best hospitals in the Philly area when in an emergency? Here's where you should go. Gallery Credit: Gianna