A Taylor Swift Planetarium Show is Coming To Rowan University

Get ready, NJ Swifties! A planetarium show is coming to Rowan University's campus and anyone and everyone will be able to buy tickets and go! This year has been the year of Taylor Swift and we all know it.

From her sold-out shows around the world on her iconic Era's Tour to her brand new album The Tortured Poet's Department, she has made her mark on everyone this past year. Rowan University is home to the Edelman Planetarium and it features a ton of shows regularly. New this fall, Laser Taylor Swift at the planetarium!

Starting this November every Friday and Sunday you can get tickets to see an amazing laser show that will feature all of your favorite Taylor Swift hit songs! If you've never been to a laser show at a planetarium it's such a fun experience.

You get to sit back, relax, and enjoy some of your favorite songs during an unforgettable laser show experience.

"Welcome to the Ric and Jean Edelman Planetarium! Look to the skies with the Edelman Planetarium! We offer live stargazing and immersive 360-degree video on our digital sky." - Rowan.edu

The Taylor Swift laser show will start in September of this year and will run only until November, so there's only a limited amount of shows you can catch while it's at Rowan University! You'll be able to purchase tickets from their website here and can choose from any of their Friday or Sunday shows.

The planetarium has other show options as well to check out and all of the information for those will be on their site.

